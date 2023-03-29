Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed for resolution of the issues raised by a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pakistan and removal of their apprehensions regarding the ongoing consensus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed for resolution of the issues raised by a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pakistan and removal of their apprehensions regarding the ongoing consensus.

A delegation of MQM Pakistan comprising Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin ul Haque called on the prime minister.

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was also present during the meeting, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The delegation congratulated the prime minister on the approval of the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill by the National Assembly.

They also apprised the prime minister of the issues of Karachi.