Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Directs Immediate Rainwater Draining Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directs immediate rainwater draining measures

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the provincial and district authorities to immediately take rainwater drainage measures in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the provincial and district authorities to immediately take rainwater drainage measures in Lahore.

Taking notice of the problems faced by the dwellers of Lahore, the prime minister also directed the relevant authorities to remain alert in the situation arising out of the current rainy spell, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

No leniency should be shown in addressing the public issues and grievances, it was further added.

The authorities were tasked to continuously monitor the situation with prompt measures in place.

The prime minister further stressed that considering the situation, alternate routes should be timely identified for smooth vehicular traffic.

Similarly, in other parts of the country, the prime minister also directed for adoption of safety measures during the rainy spells and called upon the provincial and district administrations to save the people from any trouble with their joint collaboration.

