Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directs restoration of Green Channel to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development to restore the Green Channel initiative to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis and also formed a body to accord special recognition to distinguished diaspora members contributing to national development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development to restore the Green Channel initiative to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis and also formed a body to accord special recognition to distinguished diaspora members contributing to national development.

In his address to the Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation Convention, the prime minister expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Pakistani diaspora for their unwavering commitment to the progress and development of Pakistan.

He acknowledged their invaluable role as ambassadors of Pakistan across the globe.

The prime minister assured the participants that the government remained committed to resolving the challenges faced by Overseas Pakistanis. "We will make every effort to resolve your issues, and ensure that your voice is heard at the highest level," he said.

The prime minister said the Green Channel initiative was a groundbreaking programme launched by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. "This channel, which serves to facilitate smooth immigration and customs processes for overseas Pakistanis, will soon be restored. Your active participation in keeping the Green Channel operational will play a vital role in its success," he added.

Prime Minister Sharif emphasised the profound respect he holds for Overseas Pakistanis, hailing their efforts abroad in business, employment, and services. "Your day and night efforts, your honesty, dedication, and commitment in various sectors are truly commendable. You are playing a pivotal role in national development, and the government, the nation, and myself salute your services to the motherland," the prime minister remarked.

He highlighted the significant contributions of Overseas Pakistanis in strengthening the national economy, particularly through remittances. He noted that Pakistan has witnessed a remarkable 30% increase in foreign remittances, which have directly contributed to the country’s foreign exchange reserves. "Your efforts have greatly benefited the national exchequer, bolstering the country’s reserves and reinforcing our economic standing," he added.

The Prime Minister commended the Overseas Pakistanis who, after receiving top-notch training abroad, are now playing an essential role in Pakistan's economic growth as experts, investors, and entrepreneurs.

"Many of you have returned home with valuable expertise, and your continued investments in the country’s economy are vital to our future," he said.

In line with his government’s focus on addressing the challenges faced by the diaspora, Prime Minister Sharif spoke about the dedicated department established in Punjab to address the issues of Overseas Pakistanis. This department has successfully worked to reclaim properties from land grabbers, particularly in the case of landed properties owned by overseas Pakistanis. Under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, this initiative has been a beacon of support for the diaspora, he added.

The Prime Minister also appreciated Ustad Rafaqat Ali Khan for his moving performance and song, paying tribute to the armed forces during the convention, thanking him for his contribution to the cultural celebration.

Addressing security concerns, Prime Minister Sharif spoke about the sacrifices made in the war against terrorism. "Till 2018, terrorism was nearly eradicated from the country, but we faced great challenges in the form of those who allowed terrorists to reenter and operate. In recent operations in Balochistan, 23 terrorists were eliminated, and 18 valiant soldiers gave their lives in defence of the country," he said, underscoring the determination of Pakistan’s armed forces in combating terrorism.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the sacrifices of over 80,000 Pakistanis who lost their lives in the fight against terrorism and acknowledged the tremendous losses to the nation’s economy.

To honor the significant contributions of Pakistan’s top tax payers, exporters, and investors, the Prime Minister announced that they would be officially recognized as Ambassadors At Large. A committee will be formed by the Overseas Ministry to facilitate the issuance of blue passports for these exceptional Pakistanis who have made significant contributions to the country’s growth with a population of over ten million residing in different parts of the world like North America, Europe, Far East and beyond.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed his admiration for the Pakistanis working in the middle East’s construction industry, recognizing their relentless hard work and dedication, which continues to be instrumental to both their host countries and Pakistan’s economic prosperity.