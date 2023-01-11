UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Expresses Condolence With NA Deputy Speaker

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 11:59 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the residence of Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani to express condolence on the death of his grandmother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the residence of Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani to express condolence on the death of his grandmother.

The prime minister expressed his condolences to Muhammad Akram Durrani, JUI-F leader over the death of his mother, also the grandmother of Zahid Akram Durrani, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM Shehbaz termed the demise a huge loss for the bereaved family and shared his deep grief and sorrow.

He also prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

