Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Expresses Deep Grief Over Shahadat Of Security Personnel In Miran Shah

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the Shahadat of security personnel who were martyred in a terrorist suicide attack in Miran Shah, North Waziristan

The prime minister paid tribute to the martyred personnel including Subedar Sahib Khan, Naik Muhammad Ibrahim and Sepoy Jehangir Khan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister prayed for bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

Praising the valour of Shaheed Jawans, the prime minister said that they had saved the nation from huge damage by sacrificing their lives.

The nation would never forget the sacrifices of its Shuhada. The brave Jawans of the armed forces had been sacrificing their lives for the sake of their motherland, he added.

The prime minister also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the attack.

According to an ISPR press release, three soldiers of the Pakistan army embraced 'Shahadat", while three innocent civilians got critically injured when a vehicle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself in the general area of Miran Shah, North Waziristan District.

