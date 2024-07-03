Open Menu

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Expresses Grief Over Deaths In Bajaur Bomb Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 09:07 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expresses grief over deaths in Bajaur bomb blast

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Hidayatullah, a former Senator, and three other persons in Damadola, Bajaur blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Hidayatullah, a former Senator, and three other persons in Damadola, Bajaur blast.

The prime minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with equanimity, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also directed for identification of those responsible for the terrorist incident leading to exemplary punishment.

While condemning the incident in the strongest words, the prime minister said that terrorist elements were the enemies of law and order and democracy, but could not deter the resolve of the Pakistani nation.

He also reiterated the resolve to eliminate the specter of terrorism from the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Law And Order Democracy Media From

Recent Stories

Medium to high level flood likely in Rivers Jhelum ..

Medium to high level flood likely in Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Kabul from July 4-7: ..

2 minutes ago
 CM Advisor on Health visits Cardiac Center in BVH, ..

CM Advisor on Health visits Cardiac Center in BVH, Sir Sadiq Hospital

2 minutes ago
 Govt committed to openness, transparency in all pr ..

Govt committed to openness, transparency in all privatization transactions: Alee ..

3 minutes ago
 PM loan scheme has a crucial role in fostering eco ..

PM loan scheme has a crucial role in fostering economic growth; Rana Mashhood

3 minutes ago
 World Bank program launched in Balochistan to yiel ..

World Bank program launched in Balochistan to yield positive results: Bugti

3 minutes ago
 KP CM directs implementation of monsoon contingenc ..

KP CM directs implementation of monsoon contingency plan

1 hour ago
60 vehicles challaned over laws violations

60 vehicles challaned over laws violations

1 hour ago
 ICCI commends initiative to appoint prominent busi ..

ICCI commends initiative to appoint prominent businessmen as honorary ambassador ..

1 hour ago
 Over 17,000 Pakistani pilgrims visited Riyaz-ul-Ja ..

Over 17,000 Pakistani pilgrims visited Riyaz-ul-Jannah during post-Hajj period

1 hour ago
 Wimbledon day 3 results

Wimbledon day 3 results

1 hour ago
 Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in ..

Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in 298 days

1 hour ago
 Five Palestinians killed in Israeli raids in West ..

Five Palestinians killed in Israeli raids in West Bank

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan