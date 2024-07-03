Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expresses grief over deaths in Bajaur bomb blast

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 09:07 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Hidayatullah, a former Senator, and three other persons in Damadola, Bajaur blast
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Hidayatullah, a former Senator, and three other persons in Damadola, Bajaur blast.
The prime minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with equanimity, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
He also directed for identification of those responsible for the terrorist incident leading to exemplary punishment.
While condemning the incident in the strongest words, the prime minister said that terrorist elements were the enemies of law and order and democracy, but could not deter the resolve of the Pakistani nation.
He also reiterated the resolve to eliminate the specter of terrorism from the country.
