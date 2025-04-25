Open Menu

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Expresses Satisfaction Over Reduction In Annual SPI Rate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 06:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed satisfaction over the reduction in the annual rate of sensitive price index to minus 3.52 per cent.

The prime minister said in the same month of 2024, this rate was 26.

94 per cent, which was recorded as minus 3.52 in April 2025.

"The country's economic indicators are improving with each passing day. The government is making every effort to ensure that the people get the fruits of the improving economic indicators," he said.

The Prime Minister extended his appreciation for the government's economic team.

