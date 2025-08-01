Open Menu

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Expresses Grief Over Train Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2025 | 10:29 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expresses grief over train accident

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday expressed grief over the train accident between Kala Shah Kaku and Muridke

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday expressed grief over the train accident between Kala Shah Kaku and Muridke.

He directed rescue teams to start operations to help passengers as soon as possible.

He ordered provision of immediate medical assistance to the injured on priority basis.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Recent Stories

Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visit ..

Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visitors

3 minutes ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

2 hours ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

4 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

5 hours ago
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan