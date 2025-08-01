Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expresses grief over train accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday expressed grief over the train accident between Kala Shah Kaku and Muridke.

He directed rescue teams to start operations to help passengers as soon as possible.

He ordered provision of immediate medical assistance to the injured on priority basis.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.