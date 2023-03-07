Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extends felicitations to Hindu community on Holi

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended his heartiest felicitations and greetings to the Hindu community across the globe on the festive occasion of Holi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended his heartiest felicitations and greetings to the Hindu community across the globe on the festive occasion of Holi.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister conveyed his greetings to the Hindus around the world and especially to the Pakistani Hindu community.

He also wished 'the festival of colours and spring' to bring peace and joy for all.