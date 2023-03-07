UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Extends Felicitations To Hindu Community On Holi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended his heartiest felicitations and greetings to the Hindu community across the globe on the festive occasion of Holi

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister conveyed his greetings to the Hindus around the world and especially to the Pakistani Hindu community.

He also wished 'the festival of colours and spring' to bring peace and joy for all.

