Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Uzbek President Mirziyoyev on his re-election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulated President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his re-election in the presidential elections held on July 9.

Terming the re-election of President Mirziyoyev as the reiteration of the confidence of the Uzbek people in his leadership, the prime minister expressed his strong confidence that bilateral relations between the two countries would continue to strengthen under his stewardship.

The prime minister held a telephone call with the Uzbek president, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister underscored the importance attached by Pakistan to bilateral relations with Uzbekistan.

He noted with satisfaction the operationalization of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (UPTTA).

Both these agreements would enhance economic and trade relations between the two countries, he added.

Recalling their previous interactions in Samarkand and Astana, the two leaders discussed the prospects of accelerating regional development and agreed on the need to further expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, connectivity, agriculture, IT, textiles, and logistics.

