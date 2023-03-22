Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Muslim Ummah, nation on Ramazan ul Mubarak

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday felicitated the Muslim Ummah and the nation on the advent of Ramazan ul Mubarak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday felicitated the Muslim Ummah and the nation on the advent of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said the holy month taught them self-examination, disciplined life and sacrifices.

May Allah Almighty enable them to earn blessings of the holy month, the prime minister prayed while congratulating all.