Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for launching countrywide fund-raising campaign to help quake-hit people of Turkiye

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed to launch a countrywide fundraising campaign for the affectees of earthquake in Turkiye in line with the brotherly country's appeal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed to launch a countrywide fundraising campaign for the affectees of earthquake in Turkiye in line with the brotherly country's appeal.

He appealed to the people to wholeheartedly donate for the quake-hit brothers and sisters of Tukiye.

The prime minister said, "Along with the donations, we have to give this message to the people of Turkiye that we are with them." He directed the ministers for Education, Religious Affairs, Finance, Trade and Economic Affairs, and the provincial governments to wholeheartedly participate in the fund-raising campaign.

All segments of society, including the chambers of commerce and industry, business community, philanthropists, religious scholars, and educational institutions should be made part of the campaign, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed Minister for education Rana Tanvir Hussain to start the fundraising campaign in the educational institutions. The minister would visit various educational institutions and on behalf of the prime minister urge the students for donations.

Special fundraising camps would be set up at educational institutions and the donations collected from the camps would be used for the help of Turkish people.

The religious affairs minister would contact the religions segments and scholars, and build public opinion for the help of quake-hit people of Turkiye.