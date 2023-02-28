Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for no power cuts during Sehar, Iftar

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed for minimum power load management during the summer season, and zero power cuts during Sehar and Iftar in the holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed for minimum power load management during the summer season, and zero power cuts during Sehar and Iftar in the holy month of Ramazan.

The prime minister while expressing his displeasure over the construction of 500kv Thar-Matiari power transmission, directed for ensuring departmental proceedings against the negligent officials.

He also questioned the delay in the completion of the power transmission in the stipulated period of time.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review the demand and supply of power during the summer season, and the work on different power sector projects, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was briefed over expected power demand, and supply and load management during the upcoming summer season. The meeting was also apprised of the progress on the government's 10,000 megawatts solarization project.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Khurram Dastagir, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Syed Murtaza Mahmood, Ahsan ur Rehman Mazari, PM's Advisers Ahad Khan Cheema, Ministers of State Dr Musadik Malik, Muhammad Hashim Notezai and PM's Special Assistants Jehanzaib Khan, Syed Fahad Hussain and other relevant authorities.

The meeting was told that the government was taking steps on priority basis for the solarization of the official buildings and its implementation would be ensured in the targeted period.

The prime minister directed for expediting the process of solarization and also asked for the reconstitution of the NTDC board.

A proposed policy for the preparation of the indigenous solar panels would be presented before the cabinet in its next meeting while the policy for the manufacturing of the electric bikes at the local level was also in the final stages for which consultations with all the stakeholders had been completed.

For the conservation of gas, under the prime minister's directive, the process for installation of conical baffles in the geysers had been completed one month ahead of the set period of time.

The manufacturing of the power-consuming fans and incandescent bulbs would be completely banned after June 30 this year and relevant production units had been informed of the decision.

The meeting was further informed about the cabinet's energy conservation plan of January 3.

The prime minister directed all the provinces to strictly implement the plan and take stringent actions against the elements violating the policy measures.

The prime minister also stressed upon running an organized campaign in media over the conservation of energy, besides inclusion of the subject in the educational syllabus of educational institutions.

The meeting was apprised of the progress on the solarization of agriculture tube wells.

Besides, holding of consultation with the stakeholders, recently a national awareness seminar had also been arranged at the national level, it was informed.