Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif For Translating Solidarity Into Tangible, Timely Material Support For Quake Victims Of Turkiye, Syria

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for translating solidarity into tangible, timely material support for quake victims of Turkiye, Syria

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the international community to translate their solidarity with the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria into tangible and timely material support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the international community to translate their solidarity with the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria into tangible and timely material support.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that after 24 hours, the devastating earthquake hit Turkiye and Syria, scenes of death and destruction were mind numbing.

"It breaks the heart to witness sheer scale of unfolding human tragedy. Solidarity should translate into tangible & timely material support for suffering humanity," he added in a tweet.

