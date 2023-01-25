Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, former President Asif Ali Zardari discuss political situation

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday discussed the overall political situation of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday discussed the overall political situation of the country.

The former president called upon the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and Senator Salim Mandviwala were also present.