Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, former MPAs discuss overall political situation in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Former Members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs) Khawaja Salman Rafique, Ms. Rabia Naseem Farooqi and Mian Marghoob Ahmad separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday.

Overall political situation in Punjab was discussed during the meetings.