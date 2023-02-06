- Home
- Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, former MPAs discuss overall political situation in Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 09:46 PM
Former Members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs) Khawaja Salman Rafique, Ms. Rabia Naseem Farooqi and Mian Marghoob Ahmad separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday
Overall political situation in Punjab was discussed during the meetings.