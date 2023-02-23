UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori Discuss Overall Political Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori discuss overall political situation

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

Besides the matters of mutual interest, the overall political situation in the country particularly Sindh province were also discussed during the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Governor

Recent Stories

Tawazun Industrial Park unveils new Solar Power Pr ..

Tawazun Industrial Park unveils new Solar Power Project

10 minutes ago
 GPSSA discusses challenges and solutions for proac ..

GPSSA discusses challenges and solutions for proactive digital services

10 minutes ago
 Biden Nominates Former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga t ..

Biden Nominates Former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to Lead World Bank - White Hous ..

7 minutes ago
 PAEC to play pivotal role in the field of agricult ..

PAEC to play pivotal role in the field of agriculture research: Pakistan Atomic ..

6 minutes ago
 CDA forms HPFC to address residents' complaints

CDA forms HPFC to address residents' complaints

6 minutes ago
 Food Dept fixes 197,000 metric tons wheat procurem ..

Food Dept fixes 197,000 metric tons wheat procurement target for Hyderabad regio ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.