Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori Discuss Overall Political Situation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 08:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.
Besides the matters of mutual interest, the overall political situation in the country particularly Sindh province were also discussed during the meeting.