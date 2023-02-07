Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif grieved at loss of lives in road accident on Karakorum Highway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his deep shock and grief over the tragic road accident near Chilas on the Karakorum Highway, which caused the loss of precious human lives.

He prayed for the departed souls and expressed his condolences with the bereaved families.

The Prime Minister also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible medical aid to the injured.