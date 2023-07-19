Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif grieved over death of Ashraf Nawabi

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the death of Ashraf Nawabi, a friend of his father and family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the death of Ashraf Nawabi, a friend of his father and family.

In a tweet, the prime minister prayed for the departed soul and expressed his heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family.

"Although he (Ashraf Nawabi) left Pakistan many decades ago, he made sure that he remained close to the motherland. He was an important bridge between Pakistan and the UAE & played his selfless role in strengthening the friendly ties between our two countries," the prime minister posted in a tweet.