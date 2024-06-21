Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif grieved over martyrdom of security personnel in Kurram District

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of security forces' personnel in Kurram District

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of security forces' personnel in Kurram District.

Five soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom after an improvised explosive device exploded targeting a vehicle of the security forces in general area Sadda of Kurram District.

The prime minister, in a statement, strongly condemned the attack and offered his heartfelt condolences to the martyrs' family members.

He prayed for the highest ranks of the martyrs in Jinnah.

"The entire nation pays tribute to the martyrs and stands united against terrorism," he added.

He vowed to continue war against the menace till it complete elimination.