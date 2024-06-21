- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif grieved over martyrdom of security personnel in Kurram Distri ..
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Grieved Over Martyrdom Of Security Personnel In Kurram District
Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2024 | 11:21 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of security forces' personnel in Kurram District
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of security forces' personnel in Kurram District.
Five soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom after an improvised explosive device exploded targeting a vehicle of the security forces in general area Sadda of Kurram District.
The prime minister, in a statement, strongly condemned the attack and offered his heartfelt condolences to the martyrs' family members.
He prayed for the highest ranks of the martyrs in Jinnah.
"The entire nation pays tribute to the martyrs and stands united against terrorism," he added.
He vowed to continue war against the menace till it complete elimination.
Recent Stories
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak
Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts
Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood
RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road
Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent
70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bugti
President pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birthday anniversar ..
Mashhood congratulates Mahnoor, Mehwish, Haider Sultan for winning Gold Medals
World 'cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza’: UN chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies12 minutes ago
-
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad12 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak12 minutes ago
-
Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts16 minutes ago
-
Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood16 minutes ago
-
RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road16 minutes ago
-
70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bugti8 minutes ago
-
President pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birthday anniversary8 minutes ago
-
Mashhood congratulates Mahnoor, Mehwish, Haider Sultan for winning Gold Medals8 minutes ago
-
Speaker KP assembly chairs meeting to address people local issues8 minutes ago
-
PML-N focusing on strengthening economy: Member Punjab Assembly Salma Butt8 minutes ago
-
EZDMC, KPT&GC discuss provision of cheap electricity to economic zones8 minutes ago