- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif hails International Court's ruling on Palestine
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Hails International Court's Ruling On Palestine
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 09:18 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday welcomed the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on a petition filed against genocide in Palestine
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday welcomed the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on a petition filed against genocide in Palestine.
The prime minister paid tributes to the courage of the 13 ICJ judges who made the decision and thanked South Africa for filing the petition.
In a statement, he reiterated Pakistan's support for the Palestinians and pledged to continue fighting for their rights. He said Pakistan had extended support to the petition filed by South Africa.
The prime minister called upon the United Nations Security Council and the international community to immediately implement the International Court's decision to stop the Israeli operation in Gaza.
He also urged the international community to ensure the provision of humanitarian aid and relief to the people of Palestine, besides providing immediate access to the United Nations investigation commission to Gaza and Rafah.
Pakistan would continue to play its role in protecting the basic human and legal rights of the Palestinian people, the prime minister assured.
Recent Stories
Armenia returns four border villages to Azerbaijan
SUPER AWARDS by TECNO ARE HERE AND WE CANNOT CONTAIN OUR EXCITEMENT!!!!!
UK-based wedding service founder explores Lahore for recruitments
There's no room for anarchy and unrest in the country,nor can the state afford i ..
Pakistan confirm ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 squad
Punjab ombudsman disbursed Rs.13.4 million outstanding dues
IPRI, OGDCL enter in collaboration
PTI's unjust protests against secretariat actions baseless: PML-N
Barcelona sack coach Xavi after trophyless season
Punjab govt appoints judges in special courts, LHC told
Karachi's historical building declared as national heritage: Mayor
NIH CEO highlights crucial role of stakeholders collaboration during health cris ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UK-based wedding service founder explores Lahore for recruitments6 minutes ago
-
There's no room for anarchy and unrest in the country,nor can the state afford it.Khawaja Rameez Has ..8 minutes ago
-
Punjab ombudsman disbursed Rs.13.4 million outstanding dues7 minutes ago
-
IPRI, OGDCL enter in collaboration9 minutes ago
-
PTI's unjust protests against secretariat actions baseless: PML-N7 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt appoints judges in special courts, LHC told31 minutes ago
-
Karachi's historical building declared as national heritage: Mayor31 minutes ago
-
NIH CEO highlights crucial role of stakeholders collaboration during health crises31 minutes ago
-
PU faculty member selected for fully funded leadership programme31 minutes ago
-
Doctors issues to be resolved on priority: Secretary Health31 minutes ago
-
Eradication of dengue mosquitoe priority : DC Attock35 minutes ago
-
Country's development top priority of PML-N: Azma Bokhari35 minutes ago