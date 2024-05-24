Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday welcomed the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on a petition filed against genocide in Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday welcomed the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on a petition filed against genocide in Palestine.

The prime minister paid tributes to the courage of the 13 ICJ judges who made the decision and thanked South Africa for filing the petition.

In a statement, he reiterated Pakistan's support for the Palestinians and pledged to continue fighting for their rights. He said Pakistan had extended support to the petition filed by South Africa.

The prime minister called upon the United Nations Security Council and the international community to immediately implement the International Court's decision to stop the Israeli operation in Gaza.

He also urged the international community to ensure the provision of humanitarian aid and relief to the people of Palestine, besides providing immediate access to the United Nations investigation commission to Gaza and Rafah.

Pakistan would continue to play its role in protecting the basic human and legal rights of the Palestinian people, the prime minister assured.