Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with King Charles III, British PM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday interacted with King Charles III and Prime Minister of Britain Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the meeting of leaders of Commonwealth countries.

The prime minister felicitated both the British dignitaries for the excellent arrangements made for the elaborate two-day ceremonies being held to celebrate the coronation of the new king.

He also expressed deep appreciation for the generous assistance of the United Kingdom in the wake of the disastrous floods that struck Pakistan last year.

The prime minister suggested that both countries needed to enhance bilateral relations in various fields. In this regard, he proposed the establishment of a joint commission that would be headed by the leaders of the two countries.

King Charles III and the British PM Rishi Sunak also showed their interest in further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries and praised the Pakistani community, based in the United Kingdom, for its role in the development of the UK.