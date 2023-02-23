Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds Rescue-1122 for helping Turkish brethren amidst earthquake devastation

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appreciated the contingent of Rescue 1122 for working day and night with the spirit of humanity and saving the lives of Turkish sisters, brothers and children after the devastating earthquake in Turkiye

"We salute these brave and dutiful sons of nations, who saved the lives of (Turkish) sisters, brothers and children amidst the earthquake devastation and worked day and night with the spirit of humanity," he said in a Twitter post.

The prime minister, who in his tweet also posted a video clip, showing the return of the Rescue 1122 contingent to Pakistan at the conclusion of the rescue operation in Turkiye, termed it "a proud and soulful scene".