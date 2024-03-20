Open Menu

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Lauds Security Forces For Thwarting Terrorist Attack On Gwadar Complex

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 10:11 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated security forces for thwarting a terrorist attack on Gwadar Port Authority Complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated security forces for thwarting a terrorist attack on Gwadar Port Authority Complex.

The prime minister commended the valour and professional skills of the personnel and officers of the police and security forces.

He also paid tribute to shaheed security forces personnel who laid down their lives during the operation against terrorists, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The brave sons of the soil had been laying down their lives for the defence of the country, he added.

The prime minister also expressed his condolences with the bereaved families of shaheed personnel and prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls.

The prime minister appreciated the swift response and valour of the security forces which eliminated terrorists.

He further observed that those trying to target peace in Gwadar, Balochistan wanted to interrupt the process for economic prosperity of the country and efforts at relieving the masses of price hike.

The prime minister, in a statement, also vowed to foil all internal and external conspiracies with the help of people and with the blessings of Allah Almighty.

The entire nation was standing with their armed forces, police and security forces to wipe out the scourge of terrorism, he added.

