Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Lays Foundation Stone Of Ramday University
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 09:27 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Ramday University to be constructed in Thagos, district Ghanche of Gilgit Baltistan. The ground breaking ceremony was held in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Ramday University to be constructed in Thagos, district Ghanche of Gilgit Baltistan. The ground breaking ceremony was held in Islamabad.
Ramday University is being built under a Trust, with construction set to be completed through the donations of the overseas Pakistanis.
Addressing the ceremony, the prime minster extended his heartfelt felicitations to Justice (retd) Khalil ur Rehman Ramday and his all friends on the establishment of Ramday University.
"The efforts of all individuals and the institutions who contributed to the establishment of Ramday University are appreciable," he added.
The prime minister said today the foundation had been laid down collectively for a bright future for the children here.
He said, "The establishment of an institution of higher learning in a remote area like Ghanche in Gilgit-Baltistan is highly encouraging."
He expressed his confident that this university, located at an altitude of 11,000 feet in Thagos, will reach the peak of modern knowledge and research standards.
"The role of the private sector in the promotion of education in Pakistan is extremely important", he said adding that graduates from private educational institutions had made Pakistan proud in every field.
PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the development of Gilgit-Baltistan and the welfare of its people were among the government's top priorities adding that yesterday, during his visit to Gilgit-Baltistan, 62 affected families from the floods were handed over homes.
Furthermore, he said that a 100-megawatt solar energy project had been launched in Gilgit-Baltistan, which would help meet the region's electricity needs.
During his recent visit to Gilgit Baltistan, the prime minister said he also announced the Gilgit-Baltistan Education and Endowment Fund, which would benefit deserving and talented students from the region, enabling them to play a role in the development of Pakistan as constructive members of society.
On the occasion Justice (retd) Khalil-ur-Rehman Ramday said that Ramday University was being established in the Thagos area of Ghanche district, Gilgit-Baltistan, on a 200-kanal area of land.
"Ramday University will be one of the highest universities to be built at one of the world’s highest altitudes," he said adding that the university would offer education in subjects such as environmental studies, climate change, hydrology, minerals, and others.
Meanwhile the students of Asfandyar Wali school in Ghanche performed the national anthem who participated in the event via video link.
Recent Stories
ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence showcasing sustainability
Acting President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 5 terrorists in ..
5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 4 sons of soil embrace martyrdom in South Wazirista ..
Sindh government excels in public service: Sharjeel Memon claims
Multi-role stealth fighter J-35A to make debut at 15th China Airshow
Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt meets aff ..
Gaming activities held at Shalimar Garden
Muqam lambasts KP govt for job terminations, suspensions of teachers on protest
Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review meeting on child labor, traffick ..
LHC orders to remove name of PTI activist from PCL
Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday granted the status of Prov ..
Pakistan now on track of economic growth: Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence showcasing sustainability2 minutes ago
-
Acting President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 5 terrorists in S Waziristan2 minutes ago
-
5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 4 sons of soil embrace martyrdom in South Waziristan: ISPR2 minutes ago
-
Sindh government excels in public service: Sharjeel Memon claims2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt meets affected girl in Sahiwa ..4 minutes ago
-
Gaming activities held at Shalimar Garden4 minutes ago
-
Muqam lambasts KP govt for job terminations, suspensions of teachers on protest4 minutes ago
-
Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review meeting on child labor, trafficking10 minutes ago
-
LHC orders to remove name of PTI activist from PCL10 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday granted the status of Provincial Minister to M ..10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan now on track of economic growth: Minister10 minutes ago
-
Education key to future resilience : Musadik Malik4 minutes ago