Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays foundation stone of Ramday University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Ramday University to be constructed in Thagos, district Ghanche of Gilgit Baltistan. The ground breaking ceremony was held in Islamabad.

Ramday University is being built under a Trust, with construction set to be completed through the donations of the overseas Pakistanis.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minster extended his heartfelt felicitations to Justice (retd) Khalil ur Rehman Ramday and his all friends on the establishment of Ramday University.

"The efforts of all individuals and the institutions who contributed to the establishment of Ramday University are appreciable," he added.

The prime minister said today the foundation had been laid down collectively for a bright future for the children here.

He said, "The establishment of an institution of higher learning in a remote area like Ghanche in Gilgit-Baltistan is highly encouraging."

He expressed his confident that this university, located at an altitude of 11,000 feet in Thagos, will reach the peak of modern knowledge and research standards.

"The role of the private sector in the promotion of education in Pakistan is extremely important", he said adding that graduates from private educational institutions had made Pakistan proud in every field.

PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the development of Gilgit-Baltistan and the welfare of its people were among the government's top priorities adding that yesterday, during his visit to Gilgit-Baltistan, 62 affected families from the floods were handed over homes.

Furthermore, he said that a 100-megawatt solar energy project had been launched in Gilgit-Baltistan, which would help meet the region's electricity needs.

During his recent visit to Gilgit Baltistan, the prime minister said he also announced the Gilgit-Baltistan Education and Endowment Fund, which would benefit deserving and talented students from the region, enabling them to play a role in the development of Pakistan as constructive members of society.

On the occasion Justice (retd) Khalil-ur-Rehman Ramday said that Ramday University was being established in the Thagos area of Ghanche district, Gilgit-Baltistan, on a 200-kanal area of land.

"Ramday University will be one of the highest universities to be built at one of the world’s highest altitudes," he said adding that the university would offer education in subjects such as environmental studies, climate change, hydrology, minerals, and others.

Meanwhile the students of Asfandyar Wali school in Ghanche performed the national anthem who participated in the event via video link.