Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Lays Wreath At Mausoleum Of Turkey's Founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 07:01 PM
ANKARA, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday visited the mausoleum of first president and founding father of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and laid a wreath there.
The prime minister, who is on a three-day official visit here, also observed a minute of silence to pay respect to the great Turkish leader.
Accompanied by a high-level delegation, the prime minister arrived here Tuesday with a hectic agenda including his interaction with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, businessmen and investors.