Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Lays Wreath At Mausoleum Of Turkey's Founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays wreath at mausoleum of Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday visited the mausoleum of first president and founding father of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and laid a wreath there

ANKARA, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday visited the mausoleum of first president and founding father of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and laid a wreath there.

The prime minister, who is on a three-day official visit here, also observed a minute of silence to pay respect to the great Turkish leader.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, the prime minister arrived here Tuesday with a hectic agenda including his interaction with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, businessmen and investors.

