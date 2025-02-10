Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Leaves For UAE
Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 07:25 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday left for a two-day official visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the World Governments Summit (WGS) in Dubai.
He is on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 10 to 11 on the invitation of Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. A delegation also accompanies him.
Shehbaz Sharif will hold bilateral meetings with the UAE leadership as well as engage with heads of state and government from the participating countries.
It is the second visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the UAE after assuming office. He will also meet Pakistanis living in the United Arab Emirates, business people and investors.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Khawaja Asif, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Syed Tariq Fatemi are accompanying the prime minister.
