Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif links peace, end to bloodshed in Gaza with global progress

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday emphatically said that the global dream of progress and prosperity would never be fulfilled and transformed into action unless peace was restored in Gaza and bloodshed immediately stopped over there.

In his address at the 8th meeting of Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, the prime minister categorically referred to the situation in Gaza and observed that without peace and immediate end to bloodshed there, the world would not progress and prosper, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The candid views by the prime minister, at the global event, were appreciated by the audience as he voiced Pakistan’s concerns over the grave situation.

The event attended by world leaders and representatives who converged in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to deliberate upon the theme “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow” would also focus on global investments aimed at addressing major issues such as artificial intelligence, robotics, education, energy, space, finance, healthcare, and sustainability.