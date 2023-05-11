Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman discuss prevailing political situation

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Pakistan Democratic Movement Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman here on Thursday and held a detailed discussion on the current political situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Pakistan Democratic Movement Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman here on Thursday and held a detailed discussion on the current political situation in the country.

During the meeting, they strongly condemned the attacks of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's workers on state institutions and damage to government properties.

The two leaders consulted on the recent decision of the Supreme Court and discussed the future strategy.