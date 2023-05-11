UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman Discuss Prevailing Political Situation





ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Pakistan Democratic Movement Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman here on Thursday and held a detailed discussion on the current political situation in the country.

During the meeting, they strongly condemned the attacks of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's workers on state institutions and damage to government properties.

The two leaders consulted on the recent decision of the Supreme Court and discussed the future strategy.



Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Supreme Court Government

