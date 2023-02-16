UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Meets President Erdogan; Extends Condolences Over Loss Of Lives In Massive Earthquake

February 16, 2023

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets President Erdogan; extends condolences over loss of lives in massive earthquake

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was received by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan here at the Presidential Complex on Thursday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was received by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan here at the Presidential Complex on Thursday.

During their tete-a-tete as well as during the delegation level talks, the prime minister extended heartfelt condolences to President Erdogan and the Turkish nation on the tragic loss of thousands of precious lives and massive damage to the infrastructure as a result of the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkiye on February 6.

Recalling the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkiye, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the people of Pakistan felt the same pain and anguish as their Turkish brothers and sisters, according to a press release issued by the PM Office Media Wing.

He added that the people of Pakistan would not rest until the last person in the earthquake-affected areas had been fully rehabilitated.

President Erdogan thanked the prime minister for Pakistan's strong and steadfast support to Turkiye in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake.

He reaffirmed that the resolute Turkish nation would emerge from the natural calamity with greater strength and determination than ever.

The prime minister is visiting Turkiye as a special gesture to express Pakistan's solidarity and support to Turkiye in the wake of the massive earthquake.

He will also visit the earthquake-affected areas and interact with Pakistani rescue and recovery teams on the ground.

The prime minister was accompanied by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi, and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik.

The prime minister, in a tweet after the meeting, said in a meeting with his brother President Erdogan, he expressed profound condolences to him on behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan.

"I assured him of our steadfast support to Turkiye. I am confident that under President's leadership, Turkiye will emerge from this catastrophe stronger," he added.

