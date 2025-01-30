Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday met Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday met Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

The Chief of Naval Staff informed the prime minister in detail about the ninth Aman exercise of Pakistan Navy and first Aman Dialogue.

They also discussed matters related to the professional preparedness of Pakistan Navy.