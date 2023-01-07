Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, Kuwait resolve to expand ties

UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with the Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday and discussed matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with the Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan apprised the Kuwaiti Prime Minister of the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, to be held in Geneva, on 9 January 2023, and requested high-level participation. The Kuwaiti PM expressed firm support for the initiatives to strengthen Pakistan's climate resilience.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attached to its relationship with Kuwait and reiterated the desire to further expand bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. He underscored the resolve to forge deeper economic engagement between Pakistan and Kuwait � including in trade, investment, labor, and other key sectors.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the close cooperation between the two countries at the multilateral forums. He appreciated the measures taken by Kuwait for the recruitment of Pakistani manpower in the fields of health, security, and infrastructure.

The Prime Minister of Kuwait reciprocated the sentiments of the Prime Minister and reassured them of the desire of the Kuwaiti leadership to further deepen and broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan. The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact and take forward the process of consolidation and further expansion of Pakistan-Kuwait relations.

Kuwait hosts over 100,000 strong Pakistani diaspora which is contributing significantly in the development and progress of both nations.

