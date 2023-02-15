Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the residence of his Advisor Ahad Cheema to express condolence over the death of his mother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the residence of his Advisor Ahad Cheema to express condolence over the death of his mother.

The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He observed that the demise of a mother was an irreparable loss to anyone.