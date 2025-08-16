- Home
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Overseeing Rescue, Relief Operations In Flood Affected Areas
Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2025 | 10:48 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is personally overseeing rescue and relief operations after heavy rains and flood situation in the upper parts of the country
The Prime Minister is in constant touch with the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to ensure the delivery of relief materials to the affected districts, transport people to safe places and to carry out the search operation for missing persons speedily and effectively.
On the special instructions of the Prime Minister, the Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan visited the flood-affected areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the whole day and personally supervised the delivery of relief materials.
The Prime Minister directed further speeding up of the rescue operation in the affected areas.
He directed the provision of tents, medicines, immediate medical assistance and all related facilities to the flood victims on a priority basis.
He instructed the NDMA to provide advance weather information to the residents of the affected and adjacent areas and remain prepared for any possible emergency.
He also directed the National Disaster Management Authority to further enhance coordination with the provincial disaster management authorities and the disaster management institutions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and provide them with all forms of assistance.
He ordered speedy action to immediately restore the roads closed due to rains and landslides.
He has also directed to provide assistance to the passengers stranded on the closed highways as soon as possible.
