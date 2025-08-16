Open Menu

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Overseeing Rescue, Relief Operations In Flood Affected Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2025 | 10:48 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif overseeing rescue, relief operations in flood affected areas

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is personally overseeing rescue and relief operations after heavy rains and flood situation in the upper parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is personally overseeing rescue and relief operations after heavy rains and flood situation in the upper parts of the country.

The Prime Minister is in constant touch with the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to ensure the delivery of relief materials to the affected districts, transport people to safe places and to carry out the search operation for missing persons speedily and effectively.

On the special instructions of the Prime Minister, the Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan visited the flood-affected areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the whole day and personally supervised the delivery of relief materials.

The Prime Minister directed further speeding up of the rescue operation in the affected areas.

He directed the provision of tents, medicines, immediate medical assistance and all related facilities to the flood victims on a priority basis.

He instructed the NDMA to provide advance weather information to the residents of the affected and adjacent areas and remain prepared for any possible emergency.

He also directed the National Disaster Management Authority to further enhance coordination with the provincial disaster management authorities and the disaster management institutions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and provide them with all forms of assistance.

He ordered speedy action to immediately restore the roads closed due to rains and landslides.

He has also directed to provide assistance to the passengers stranded on the closed highways as soon as possible.

Recent Stories

AJK seminar highlights India's double standards on ..

AJK seminar highlights India's double standards on independence and human rights

19 seconds ago
 Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : A ..

Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : Ayaz Sadiq

27 seconds ago
 Punjab Food Authority (PFA) cracks down on counter ..

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) cracks down on counterfeit mafia in Chiniot

21 seconds ago
 PTA, telecom operators working to restore services ..

PTA, telecom operators working to restore services in flood-hit areas

29 seconds ago
 Experts call for strong climate adaptation to safe ..

Experts call for strong climate adaptation to safeguard country

22 seconds ago
 UAE welcomes Alaska Summit hosted by President Don ..

UAE welcomes Alaska Summit hosted by President Donald Trump

34 minutes ago
Tribute paid to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Tribute paid to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

24 seconds ago
 3 killed, 12 arrested as Hyd police recover Rs10 m ..

3 killed, 12 arrested as Hyd police recover Rs10 million cash, 9 vehicles

25 seconds ago
 RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot to addr ..

RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot to address public grievances

32 seconds ago
 Hajj applications deadline extended by one day, sa ..

Hajj applications deadline extended by one day, says ministry

30 seconds ago
 Federal gov’t assures maximum assistance to KP i ..

Federal gov’t assures maximum assistance to KP in climate relief: Prime Minist ..

33 seconds ago
 Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and In ..

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for fast-track ..

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan