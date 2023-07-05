Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif praises President Xi, Nawaz Sharif for augmenting 'Iron Brotherhood'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the last ten years were an inspirational story of how President Xi Jinping's vision of "Iron Brotherhood" converted into the completion of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister also praised the leadership role of his Quaid (former prime minister) Mian Nawaz Sharif in this regard.

"I am witness to how he oversaw the project implementation in energy & infrastructure sectors, spending hours on fine-tuning the details, reviewing progress & ensuring timelines," he added.

Without his (NS) supervision, he said they would not have completed the CPEC projects with the speed and efficiency that they did.

The prime minister further said, today, Pakistan celebrated the completion of the Decade of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a transformational project that had been pivotal to Pakistan's socio-economic development.

"However, in my view, we are still far from fully tapping the potential of CPEC, a worthy goal that has my personal & government's staunch commitment," he added.