Open Menu

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Praises President Xi, Nawaz Sharif For Augmenting 'Iron Brotherhood'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif praises President Xi, Nawaz Sharif for augmenting 'Iron Brotherhood'

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the last ten years were an inspirational story of how President Xi Jinping's vision of "Iron Brotherhood" converted into the completion of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the last ten years were an inspirational story of how President Xi Jinping's vision of "Iron Brotherhood" converted into the completion of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister also praised the leadership role of his Quaid (former prime minister) Mian Nawaz Sharif in this regard.

"I am witness to how he oversaw the project implementation in energy & infrastructure sectors, spending hours on fine-tuning the details, reviewing progress & ensuring timelines," he added.

Without his (NS) supervision, he said they would not have completed the CPEC projects with the speed and efficiency that they did.

The prime minister further said, today, Pakistan celebrated the completion of the Decade of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a transformational project that had been pivotal to Pakistan's socio-economic development.

"However, in my view, we are still far from fully tapping the potential of CPEC, a worthy goal that has my personal & government's staunch commitment," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Twitter CPEC Progress From Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

World Experiences Hottest Day on Record, Even Hott ..

World Experiences Hottest Day on Record, Even Hotter Days Expected Ahead - NCEP

4 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condoles Fida ..

4 minutes ago
 Hindley takes Tour de France lead as Pogacar suffe ..

Hindley takes Tour de France lead as Pogacar suffers in Pyrenees

4 minutes ago
 COP28 President to visit Pakistan on Sherry Rehman ..

COP28 President to visit Pakistan on Sherry Rehman's invitation

8 minutes ago
 IOM Calls for Additional Funds to Handle Rising Nu ..

IOM Calls for Additional Funds to Handle Rising Number of Migrants in Distress i ..

8 minutes ago
 Climate Activists Who Disrupted Wimbledon Tennis M ..

Climate Activists Who Disrupted Wimbledon Tennis Match in UK Arrested - Organize ..

8 minutes ago
UAE, Russia Have Strong, Good Relations Despite Pr ..

UAE, Russia Have Strong, Good Relations Despite Pressure From West - Oil Ministe ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt vows to promote religious tourism across coun ..

Govt vows to promote religious tourism across country: Dr Ramesh

8 minutes ago
 US Central Command Says Prevented Iran From Seizin ..

US Central Command Says Prevented Iran From Seizing Commercial Tankers Near Coas ..

8 minutes ago
 Bolivia Expects to Join Mercosur Trade Bloc Soon - ..

Bolivia Expects to Join Mercosur Trade Bloc Soon - President

4 minutes ago
 Saakashvili Says Ukrainian Justice Ministry Reques ..

Saakashvili Says Ukrainian Justice Ministry Requested His Extradition 4 Months A ..

4 minutes ago
 OPEC Secretary General Says Plans to Visit Russian ..

OPEC Secretary General Says Plans to Visit Russian Energy Week in October

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan