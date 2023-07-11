Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appreciated the performance and role of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in strengthening the country's solidarity, sovereignty and thwarting threats posed by local and foreign elements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appreciated the performance and role of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in strengthening the country's solidarity, sovereignty and thwarting threats posed by local and foreign elements.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with IB Director General Fawad Asadullah Khan who presented a one-year performance report of the Bureau, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the IB and observed that it had played a very critical role in national solidarity and safeguarding its sovereignty.

The prime minister said that he had tasked the IB with additional tasks after assuming his office and the Bureau had achieved them successfully.

It also played an effective role in rooting out criminal activities and performed well in the anti-terrorism efforts, he said, adding the IB's role was also excellent with regard to gleaning of timely information, leading to correct decisions.

He said the nation felt pride over the sacrifices of its Shuhada who embraced martyrdom for the security and defence of the country.

The prime minister lauded professional ability of the DG IB and his efforts to further improve the Bureau, and also commended the role and performance of IB officers and staff.

The DG IB expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for reposing confidence in the Bureau and his support.

The IB has been the oldest and the prime civilian intelligence agency of Pakistan.