Open Menu

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Praises IB's Performance, Role

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif praises IB's performance, role

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appreciated the performance and role of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in strengthening the country's solidarity, sovereignty and thwarting threats posed by local and foreign elements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appreciated the performance and role of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in strengthening the country's solidarity, sovereignty and thwarting threats posed by local and foreign elements.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with IB Director General Fawad Asadullah Khan who presented a one-year performance report of the Bureau, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the IB and observed that it had played a very critical role in national solidarity and safeguarding its sovereignty.

The prime minister said that he had tasked the IB with additional tasks after assuming his office and the Bureau had achieved them successfully.

It also played an effective role in rooting out criminal activities and performed well in the anti-terrorism efforts, he said, adding the IB's role was also excellent with regard to gleaning of timely information, leading to correct decisions.

He said the nation felt pride over the sacrifices of its Shuhada who embraced martyrdom for the security and defence of the country.

The prime minister lauded professional ability of the DG IB and his efforts to further improve the Bureau, and also commended the role and performance of IB officers and staff.

The DG IB expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for reposing confidence in the Bureau and his support.

The IB has been the oldest and the prime civilian intelligence agency of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Criminals Media

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Music &amp; Arts Foundation inaugurates ..

Abu Dhabi Music &amp; Arts Foundation inaugurates ‘Art at Embassies’ in Pari ..

8 minutes ago
 Cars' sale decreases by 58.65 % during FY 2023

Cars' sale decreases by 58.65 % during FY 2023

4 minutes ago
 US Says Destruction of Chemical Weapons Separate F ..

US Says Destruction of Chemical Weapons Separate From Issue of Cluster Munitions

4 minutes ago
 Crime review meeting held

Crime review meeting held

4 minutes ago
 DeSantis to Meet Campaign Donors Next Week, Propos ..

DeSantis to Meet Campaign Donors Next Week, Propose 'Long Game' Against Trump - ..

5 minutes ago
 Member Custom holds meeting with PCMEA

Member Custom holds meeting with PCMEA

25 minutes ago
Director LDA's One Window Cell transferred, Rafia ..

Director LDA's One Window Cell transferred, Rafia Nazir appointed

26 minutes ago
 Russia Blocks UNSC Resolution to Extend Aid Delive ..

Russia Blocks UNSC Resolution to Extend Aid Delivery to Syria Via Turkey for 9 M ..

26 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) set up n ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) set up new sub-division Gulzar-e-Quaid ..

25 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

33 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Head of Serbia's Security Intelligenc ..

US Sanctions Head of Serbia's Security Intelligence Agency - Treasury

25 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Decision on When to End Ukraine Confl ..

Blinken Says Decision on When to End Ukraine Conflict Up to Kiev

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan