UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Presented Guard Of Honour At Presidential Palace

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at Presidential palace

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was presented guard of honour here at the Presidential Zugulba Palace

BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was presented guard of honour here at the Presidential Zugulba Palace.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev warmly received PM Shehbaz upon his arrival at the Zugulba Palace.

A contingent of Azerbaijan armed forces also presented salute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Later the two leaders proceeded for a meeting at the Presidential Palace.

After the meeting the two leaders will also talk to the media. A delegation of Azerbaijan ministers will also call on the prime minister to discuss the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in trade and energy sectors.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif visited the mausoleum of National Hero and first President of Azerbaijan, Heyder Aliyev and laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum.

The prime minister also paid a visit to the martyrs monument.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Visit Azerbaijan Media

Recent Stories

Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing ..

Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing 14 Leopard 2 Tanks for Ukraine ..

30 minutes ago
 US Energy Advisor Says European Countries Still Ri ..

US Energy Advisor Says European Countries Still Risk Winter Gas Energy Shortages

30 minutes ago
 1,1000 more cops to become part of police force so ..

1,1000 more cops to become part of police force soon: Inspector General of Polic ..

26 minutes ago
 Third of AmCham Companies Now Belong to Russian Ow ..

Third of AmCham Companies Now Belong to Russian Owners - CEO

26 minutes ago
 UN Security Council adopts historic UAE- and UK-le ..

UN Security Council adopts historic UAE- and UK-led resolution on tolerance in a ..

44 minutes ago
 Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese ..

Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders of 2023 ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.