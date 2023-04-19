(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday recalled the historical brotherly ties between Pakistan and Kuwait and reaffirmed Pakistan's desire to fortify the fraternal ties by transforming them into mutually rewarding economic relationship.

The prime minister telephoned Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah, to extend his best wishes and warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The Kuwaiti prime minister warmly reciprocated PM Shehbaz's Eid greetings and conveyed best wishes for the people of Pakistan.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the two nations. Both leaders agreed to celebrate it in a befitting manner, with the aim of further solidifying the bilateral ties in all areas of mutual interest.