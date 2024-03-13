Open Menu

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Reaffirms To Ensure Timely Implementation Of CPEC Initiatives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 09:32 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaffirms to ensure timely implementation of CPEC initiatives

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday emphasised that his government would work tirelessly to ensure timely implementation of the initiatives under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday emphasised that his government would work tirelessly to ensure timely implementation of the initiatives under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He stressed that Pakistan was keen to move to the next phase of CPEC, including operationalisation of the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to facilitate Chinese investment in Pakistan.

The prime minister was talking to Ambassador of the People's Republic of China Jiang Zaidong who called on him at the Prime Minister’s House, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Dr. Ahsan Iqbal, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi and the foreign secretary also attended the meeting.

The prime minister said the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) had been created during his previous tenure to attract foreign investment in priority sectors including agriculture, IT, minerals and renewable energy.

He said Chinese companies would find many profitable opportunities in Pakistan.

The prime minister thanked President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang for their warm messages of greetings on his re-election and assumption of office.

He reciprocated the warm sentiments expressed by the Chinese leadership and lauded their contribution and commitment to the strengthening of the iron-clad friendship between Pakistan and China.

The Chinese Ambassador reaffirmed that the Chinese leadership and government were looking forward to further deepening of Pakistan-China friendship.

In this regard, he reiterated the invitation extended to the prime minister to undertake an official visit to China at his earliest convenience.

While accepting the invitation, the prime minister said that he would undertake the visit at a mutually convenient date that would be worked out through diplomatic channels.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal China Ishaq Dar Agriculture Visit CPEC Media Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Federal Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mo ..

Federal Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi visits FIA HQs

5 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah for expediting work on ongoing energy p ..

Nasir Shah for expediting work on ongoing energy projects

15 minutes ago
 Earthquake jolts KP and Islamabad

Earthquake jolts KP and Islamabad

6 minutes ago
 PM hopeful of Pak-Gulf trade to surpass $1 bn annu ..

PM hopeful of Pak-Gulf trade to surpass $1 bn annually

7 minutes ago
 NA allows use of its hall for Senate by-election

NA allows use of its hall for Senate by-election

5 minutes ago
 Imran Khan warns of Sri-Lanka like situation in Pa ..

Imran Khan warns of Sri-Lanka like situation in Pakistan

28 minutes ago
US House overwhelmingly passes TikTok ban bill

US House overwhelmingly passes TikTok ban bill

5 minutes ago
 2 people dead as truck falls into ditch in Gilgit

2 people dead as truck falls into ditch in Gilgit

5 minutes ago
 Klopp vows no U-turn on Liverpool exit despite ret ..

Klopp vows no U-turn on Liverpool exit despite return of Edwards

5 minutes ago
 IHC issues notice to superintendent adaila

IHC issues notice to superintendent adaila

5 minutes ago
 IHC seeks reply against imposing ban to meet priso ..

IHC seeks reply against imposing ban to meet prisoners

5 minutes ago
 Two more MNAs take oath

Two more MNAs take oath

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan