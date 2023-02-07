(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :A relief fund for the earthquake victims of Turkiye was formally established under the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Office of the Controller General of Accounts.

The fund "G-12166" was created under the title "PM's Relief Fund for Turkiye Earthquake victims'.

Earlier, during a Federal cabinet meeting, the prime minister had announced the establishment of the relevant relief fund for the quake affected people of Turkiye, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.