UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Relief Fund For Turkiye's Earthquake Victims Established

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Relief Fund for Turkiye's earthquake victims established

A relief fund for the earthquake victims of Turkiye was formally established under the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :A relief fund for the earthquake victims of Turkiye was formally established under the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Office of the Controller General of Accounts. The fund "G-12166" was created under the title "PM's Relief Fund for Turkiye Earthquake victims'.

Earlier, during a Federal cabinet meeting, the prime minister had announced the establishment of the relevant relief fund for the quake affected people of Turkiye, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister appealed to the philanthropists, institutions and general public to make generous donations to the newly established account under 'PM Relief Fund for Turkiye Earthquake Victims".

The prime minister observed that a 7.8 magnitude quake had brought huge destruction in the brotherly country of Turkiye in which thousands of people lost their lives, the press release said.

Turkiye had always supported the national interests of Pakistan and its people in difficulties with generous and sincere help. During the 2005 quake, and during 2010 and 2022 floods devastation, Turkiye had supported Pakistan with generosity.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Turkiye, the prime minister further said that in this difficult situation, the government and people of Pakistan would extend all possible support to their Turkish brothers and sisters.

He said helping the people of Turkiye was also their religious duty.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Earthquake Prime Minister Media All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: PCB announces match officials

HBL PSL 8: PCB announces match officials

27 minutes ago
 Asif Afridi banned from all cricket for two years

Asif Afridi banned from all cricket for two years

35 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives Ahmed bin Tahnoon, Ohood Al R ..

Fujairah CP receives Ahmed bin Tahnoon, Ohood Al Roumi

43 minutes ago
 Lata Mangeshkar's first death anniversary: Malini, ..

Lata Mangeshkar's first death anniversary: Malini, Parekh, Kajol and Raveena hon ..

52 minutes ago
 KP Caretaker Minister Adnan Jalil meets ambassador ..

KP Caretaker Minister Adnan Jalil meets ambassadors of Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Ph ..

42 seconds ago
 Pakistan's envoy to US phones his Turkish counterp ..

Pakistan's envoy to US phones his Turkish counterpart; condoles over quake-cause ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.