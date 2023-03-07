UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Says IK Trying To Disrupt Economic Revival With Political Instability

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says IK trying to disrupt economic revival with political instability

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, in a veiled reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, said that the one who had ruined the country's economy was now conspiring to scuttle its revival through creation of political instability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, in a veiled reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, said that the one who had ruined the country's economy was now conspiring to scuttle its revival through creation of political instability.

In a brief press statement shared by PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister said that he (IK) was hesitant to appear before courts and was repeating the same which he did with the IMF programme.

Whatever he (Imran) had done with the national interests, friendly countries of Pakistan, constitution, parliament, institutions, media and with the people by price hike, was now repeating the same with the courts, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan IMF Prime Minister Parliament Same Price Media

Recent Stories

ACB Announces Schedule for Home Series against Pak ..

ACB Announces Schedule for Home Series against Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Killed, 2 ..

Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Killed, 2 Others Found Alive - Governor

6 minutes ago
 Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women' ..

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women's history week in senate

6 minutes ago
 Some miscreants want to sabotage census: Ahsan Iqb ..

Some miscreants want to sabotage census: Ahsan Iqbal

6 minutes ago
 Germany Lacks Combat-Ready Tanks for NATO Very Hig ..

Germany Lacks Combat-Ready Tanks for NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force - ..

6 minutes ago
 Shab-e-Baraat observed amid strict security measur ..

Shab-e-Baraat observed amid strict security measures

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.