Open Menu

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Stresses Upon Special Care For Flood Hit Homeless People On Occasion Of Eid Ul Azha

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses upon special care for flood hit homeless people on occasion of Eid ul Azha

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has urged the people to take special care and remember those people on the occasion of Eid ul Azha, who became homeless due to previous year's floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has urged the people to take special care and remember those people on the occasion of Eid ul Azha, who became homeless due to previous year's floods.

He said that he was cognizant that Pakistan was facing price hike which was triggered by the external issues in the shape of inflation and recession.

In a message on the occasion of Eid ul Azha, 1444 Hijrah, the prime minister felicitated the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah on the august occasion of Hajj and Eid ul Azha, he prayed for the acceptance of all the religious rituals and sacrifices.

The prime minister said the incumbent government was utilizing all its resources to provide relief to the public.

It had provided maximum relief to the salaried class, pensioners and labourers in the current fiscal budget, PM Office Media Wing in a press release on Wednesday quoted the prime minister as saying.

On the occasion, the prime minister prayed for the peace and prosperity of the Muslim world and for the alleviation of the sufferings of Muslims across the world, particularly to the oppressed brothers and sisters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

The prime minister observed that the peace, tolerance, brotherhood and obedience to the commands of Allah Almighty were the messages conveyed through sacrifices and performance of Hajj.

Meeting such requirements through practical attainment coupled with pondering over the significance of the occasion and purpose behind it, would fulfill the real objectives of Eid ul Azha, he added.

The prime minister said the august occasion reminded them of the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his dear son Hazrat Ismail (AS), adding nothing could earn the Muslims a complete obedience to Allah Almighty unless they had the passion to sacrifice their best and the dearest thing for invoking His blessings.

He said the basic philosophy behind Eid ul Azha was to sacrifice the dearest thing for Allah Almighty by showing sincerity and devotion.

Equality, purging of oneself, purity of heart and sentiments were the outcome of such great sacrifice without which the actual spirit of Sunnah-e-Ibrahimi (AS) could not be attained, he stressed.

The prime minister also underlined the need of distributing the sacrificial meat among the deserving people so that those could also share the happiness of the joyous occasion.

The prime minister said that observance of Eid ul Azha provided the Muslims to inculcate the true spirit of sacrifice, vigour of faith and passionate obedience to commands of Allah Almighty which were manifested by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS) in their lives.

***EMBARGOED TILL 2359 HRS on Wednesday***

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Hajj Palestine Budget Jammu Price August Muslim Media All Government Share Best

Recent Stories

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

16 seconds ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

18 seconds ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

1 minute ago
 Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for touris ..

Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

1 minute ago
 Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower ..

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

1 minute ago
 47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

1 minute ago
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directs commissioners to mai ..

26 minutes ago
 Blockade of Taiwan Strait by 'Either Side' Can Lea ..

Blockade of Taiwan Strait by 'Either Side' Can Lead to Global Economic Crisis - ..

26 minutes ago
 Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 3.21% on ..

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 3.21% on June 26 - Economic Development ..

26 minutes ago
 Russia's Gas Production in January-May Decreased b ..

Russia's Gas Production in January-May Decreased by 15.3% to 233Bcm - Rosstat

27 minutes ago
 Russia's Passenger Cars Production Increases by 11 ..

Russia's Passenger Cars Production Increases by 11 Times Year-On-Year in May - R ..

28 minutes ago
 Unemployment in Russia Down to New Historical Low ..

Unemployment in Russia Down to New Historical Low of 3.2% in May - Rosstat

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan