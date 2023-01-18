UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Security Officials

January 18, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly condemned the killing of four security officials in a terrorist incident along the Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan.

On his Twitter handle, he said the nation paid homage to the sacrifices of its soldiers martyred in the line of duty.

The prime minister further said, "We expect Iran will ensure that its soil is not used for cross border attacks."

