UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Strongly Condemns Suicide Attack On Sirajul Haq's Convoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemns suicide attack on Sirajul Haq's convoy

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the suicide attack on the convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Sirajul Haq and directed the Balochistan government to investigate the incident from every angle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the suicide attack on the convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Sirajul Haq and directed the Balochistan government to investigate the incident from every angle.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident, the prime minister prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and grant of patience to the bereaved families to bear the loss with courage.

PM Shehbaz ordered a thorough probe into the incident and directed the relevant authorities to bring all the culprits to justice.

He also directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Shahbaz Sharif Suicide Attack Balochistan Prime Minister All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Stock markets mostly rise on US debt deal hope

Stock markets mostly rise on US debt deal hope

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team's training ..

Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team's training camp for Asia Cup from Monday

11 minutes ago
 Project to lay 16,000 km long fiber optic cable ki ..

Project to lay 16,000 km long fiber optic cable kicks off

4 minutes ago
 TEXPO-2023 scheduled to be held from May 26-28

TEXPO-2023 scheduled to be held from May 26-28

4 minutes ago
 Senator Qayyum presents his book to PM

Senator Qayyum presents his book to PM

4 minutes ago
 Aimal Wali sees miserable fate of PTI

Aimal Wali sees miserable fate of PTI

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.