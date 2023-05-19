(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the suicide attack on the convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Sirajul Haq and directed the Balochistan government to investigate the incident from every angle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the suicide attack on the convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Sirajul Haq and directed the Balochistan government to investigate the incident from every angle.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident, the prime minister prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and grant of patience to the bereaved families to bear the loss with courage.

PM Shehbaz ordered a thorough probe into the incident and directed the relevant authorities to bring all the culprits to justice.

He also directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.