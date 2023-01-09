UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Swiss Councillor Discuss Flood Devastation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Swiss Councillor discuss flood devastation

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Councillor of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis on Monday discussed in detail the devastation caused by recent floods in Pakistan

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Councillor of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis on Monday discussed in detail the devastation caused by recent floods in Pakistan.

The prime minister and the Swiss federal councillor met on the sidelines of the International Conference on Resilient Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Switzerland were also discussed in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Switzerland Media

Recent Stories

ADGM’s Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum to re ..

ADGM’s Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum to return for its 5th edition in 20 ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council issues its statistics ..

Sharjah Consultative Council issues its statistics for 2022

2 minutes ago
 Registration tax for commercial vehicles dropped t ..

Registration tax for commercial vehicles dropped to 1pc

7 minutes ago
 Generous outpouring of pledges in 1st plenary sess ..

Generous outpouring of pledges in 1st plenary session of Geneva conference: Mini ..

3 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to curb flour price hike

DC chairs meeting to curb flour price hike

7 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carries ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carries out cleanliness drive in Dhok ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.