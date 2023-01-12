- Home
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Japan For Pledging $ 88 Million For Pakistan's Flood Recovery
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 09:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday thanked the Government of Japan for pledging $88 million at the Geneva conference for the recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood affected areas of Pakistan.
"We acknowledge with a sense of gratitude Japan's pledge of $88 million for recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood affected areas of Pakistan," the prime minister said in a Twitter post.
"The task is no doubt challenging but with the support of friends & partners, we will accomplish it for our people," he added.