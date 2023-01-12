UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Japan For Pledging $ 88 Million For Pakistan's Flood Recovery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif thanks Japan for pledging $ 88 million for Pakistan's flood recovery

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday thanked the Government of Japan for pledging $88 million at the Geneva conference for the recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood affected areas of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday thanked the Government of Japan for pledging $88 million at the Geneva conference for the recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood affected areas of Pakistan.

"We acknowledge with a sense of gratitude Japan's pledge of $88 million for recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood affected areas of Pakistan," the prime minister said in a Twitter post.

"The task is no doubt challenging but with the support of friends & partners, we will accomplish it for our people," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Flood Twitter Geneva Japan Post Government Million

Recent Stories

US Congress Should Probe Biden Handling of Sensiti ..

US Congress Should Probe Biden Handling of Sensitive Materials - House Speaker M ..

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches five business g ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches five business groups

11 minutes ago
 Dubai set to host 22nd edition of International Fe ..

Dubai set to host 22nd edition of International Federation of Otorhinolaryngolog ..

11 minutes ago
 House Democratic Leader Says Believes Biden Handli ..

House Democratic Leader Says Believes Biden Handling Classified Material Probe R ..

16 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo instructs all administrator ..

16 minutes ago
 Nuclear reactor experiment rules out one dark matt ..

Nuclear reactor experiment rules out one dark matter hope

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.