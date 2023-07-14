Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif thanks IMF MD for assistance in concluding $3 bln agreement

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had a telephonic conversation with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva on Friday and conveyed profound gratitude to her for support and assistance in materializing the recently concluded Stand-by Agreement for $3 billion.

The prime minister appreciated the IMF managing director for her leadership and professionalism. He also acknowledged that the MD felt for the poor and termed her support invaluable.

The IMF MD said the prime minister built a very convincing case, though the IMF board was skeptical about Pakistan's commitment to fulfilling the conditions of agreement due to the past trust deficit. However, in the light of her continued engagement with the prime minister, she assured the Board that Pakistan would deliver on its commitments as she had personally met the prime minister and seen his seriousness to deliver.

She acknowledged the leadership shown by the prime minister. She underlined that there was strong partnership and mutual trust between both the parties now.

Terming Pakistan an important member of the IMF, she reassured to continue to help the country.

The prime minister on the occasion appreciated MD Ms Georgieva for her positive approach and her frank comments during his interaction with her in Paris. Eventually, the hard work on both sides paid off and the Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) was signed.

He reassured that he would not tolerate an iota of violation of the agreement.

"This government is here till August after which an interim government will take over and he is confident that they will continue to fulfill the obligations." After elections, if the people of Pakistan re-elected his government, he was committed to turn around the economy with the help of IMF and development partners, said the prime minister.

Referring to Pakistan"s best quality mangoes, the prime minister said it would be an honour to send a gift of Pakistani mangoes to the IMF managing director as a token of respect and deep appreciation.