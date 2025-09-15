Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to attend Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit Qatar on Monday (today) to participate in the emergency Arab-Islamic Summit being held in Doha

The summit, convened with Pakistan’s participation, has been called in the wake of Israeli airstrikes

on Doha, rising tensions in Palestine, and the forced displacement of Palestinians.

The heads of states, governments, and senior officials of the OIC member countries

are expected to attend.

Pakistan has reiterated the importance it attaches to its ties with Qatar and strongly condemned

Israeli aggression against Qatar and other regional states.

Earlier, on September 11, the prime minister also visited Doha where he met the Qatari leadership

to reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support for Qatar’s security and sovereignty besides stressing Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.