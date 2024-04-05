Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif To Visit Saudi Arabia From April 6
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 6 to 8 April 2024, during the last days of Ramazan. This would be the prime minister’s first foreign visit since his election.
The prime minister will be accompanied by Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Defence, Finance, Information and Economic Affairs. He will perform Umrah and offer prayers at the Masjid Nabwi Al-Sharif.
The prime minister is expected to meet the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and discuss issues of mutual interest.
The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments.
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have longstanding fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity. The people of Pakistan have the deepest respect and regard for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.
The leadership of both countries is committed to advancing the fraternal ties and mutually rewarding economic and investment relations.
